ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The cold weather didn’t stop enthusiasts of some cold-blooded creatures from coming out to the Altoona Reptile Expo’s first event of 2024.

The exposition was held on Saturday, Jan. 7 to the Altoona Grand Hotel and showcased hundreds of scaley creatures. It featured a wide variety of different types of snakes and lizards, some venomous and some not. Attendees were also able to purchase and trade their own animals.

James McClintock, the event coordinator, said outside of the event being a good opportunity to buy or trade reptiles, it also serves as a way to educate people about these gentle creatures and how to care for them.

“A lot of people think that exotic pets are expensive to have, and they’re really, they’re not. A lot of people are afraid of the vet element and but there’s really no reason to be, which is why we’re here,” McClintock said. “We got some of the best breeders in the business. We have 40, 50 year veterans that are here.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

If you missed the expo due to the snowy conditions outside, there will be more events hosted throughout the year, with the next one taking place on Saturday, March 23.