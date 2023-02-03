JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A resident of Altoona was found guilty Friday of distribution of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.

Jamie Lee Richardson, 52, was convicted after having a bench trial under Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson. According to a press release, the evidence presented to the court showed that Richardson knowingly distribute child pornography over the internet in 2014.

Richardson is scheduled to be sentenced June 6.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

The law provides for a minimum of 5 years in prison to a maximum of 20 years in prison,

a fine of up to $250,000, or both.