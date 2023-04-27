Saylor, 25, at a planning commission meeting

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — At just 25 years old, Devin Saylor, who lives in Altoona, became the youngest member of the city government to be appointed to the Altoona City Planning Commission.

However, his desire to create change in the community doesn’t end there. He’s on a mission to inspire others.

“I’m very interested in being the best person I possibly can be,” Saylor, who is organizing a community clean up, said. “For myself, for everyone else around me, and my community.”

After noticing a large amount of trash in the Altoona area, Saylor decided that is was a problem he wants to solve.

Saylor picking up trash in Altoona

“It’s important to me because it needs to be done,” Saylor explained. “I mean my dad raised me that when you see something that needs to be done, you do it. I believe that the grass is greener where you water it. If we want a better community, a better place to live, then we have to take initiative to make it so. We have to be the change we want to see in the world.”

Saylor is working on making our community a better place to live. So instead of looking at picking up trash like it’s a chore, he sees it as a positive. As he does it, he whistles, waves at people driving by, and makes jokes along the way.

“They could have at least left me a hot dog,” Saylor laughed while throwing away a box that used to be filled with food.

The vest Saylor wears while cleaning up the area

Saylor is hoping to motivate others to join in on his mission of change to show everyone you can make a difference.

“It’s bigger than just picking up garbage,” Saylor expressed. “For me, this represents young people stepping up to the plate and taking responsibility, and becoming a bigger part of the community that they want to be. You can make change and it starts with the smallest things and you build on those things day after day.”

So with a trash bag in his hand, gloves, and a vest on, he’s taking the initiative to clean up the area and encourage others to do the same.

Saylor waving to cars while he picks up trash

“I feel a lot of times you feel like a lot of things don’t matter,” Saylor said. “That you don’t really make a difference, but you do.”

Saylor has a community clean-up scheduled for Saturday, May 6th. Anyone looking to help out can head to Heritage Plaza in downtown Altoona at 9 a.m. All equipment will be provided. There’s a Facebook page with more information.

Saylor is hoping to work with community partners to make this a long-term effort.

