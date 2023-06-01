ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Drivers are being asked to avoid West bound travel on 17th Street by the Logan Township Police Department.

In a Facebook post, the police department asked traffic to avoid traveling on 17th Street coming from the I-99 off-ramp and Osgood Drive. This is due to an ongoing investigation of a traffic accident.

The accident occurred on Thursday, June 1 sometime past 9 p.m. According to 511 Pa, all lanes are currently closed. WTAJ’s crew has confirmed that a motorcycle was involved and a coroner is on scene.

Details about the accident are limited.

