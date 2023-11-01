ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It might be time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and the Altoona Fire Department can help with that.

The fire department was recently awarded a Fire Prevention and Safety Grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to purchase smoke alarms for Altoona residents.

Firefighters will travel to the home and install them while providing fire prevention education to the residents of the home.

“With the new build-up in technology, you have ten-year batteries that are in a lot of smoke detectors. The ones we’re installing are ten-year life,” Justin Smithmyer, the Fire Inspector of the Altoona Fire Department said.

The National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) recommends testing your smoke alarms at least once a month and replacing smoke alarms every 10 years.

There should be a smoke detector in each bedroom and one on every floor, including the basement.

City of Altoona residents who wish to have smoke alarms installed by the Altoona Fire Department should call their office at (814)-949-2230.