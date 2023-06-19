ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple organizations in Blair County received thousands of dollars in funding to help with the cost of operations, events and projects.

The Altoona Rotary Club donated $30,000 to organizations in the area. The organizations were encouraged to apply for grants earlier this year based on proceeds raised from the “Grapes for Good” fundraiser.

13 different groups were granted funds to help with their community efforts:

Blair Regional YMCA: Youth learn to swim program at Prospect Pool $3,000.

Big Brothers Big Sisters: Summer programs $2,500.

Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art: Youth photography program $1,500.

Young Life: Camp scholarships $3,000.

Service Paws of Central PA: Towards purchasing a dog $2,000.

We Care Foundation: Offset costs of care not covered by insurance $2,500.

Home Nursing Agency Healing Patch: Help students in AASD $2,000.

Gloria Gates Foundation: Document cameras and supplies $1,000.

Mountain Lion Backpack Program: Supplies $2,500.

Arts Altoona: Towards building a stage $2,500.

Fort Roberdeau: Map printing $2,000.

Victory Therapeutic Horsemanship: Care of Clydesdale $2,000.

Rails to Trails: Bike repair station $3,500.

More information about the Altoona Rotary Club can be found on their website.