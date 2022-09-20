BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Altoona Rotary Club is joining in the worldwide recognition of World Polio Day (October 24).

The Rotary Club of Altoona is calling it the “World’s Greatest Meal to Help End Polio”. Attendees of the Tuesday, October 4 meeting will be asked to forego their meal and instead donate the cost of that meal to the PolioPlus efforts of The Rotary Foundation.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday from 12:10-1:10 p.m. at the Blair County Convention Center.

According to the club, the donations will serve to bring awareness and dollars to the global effort

of polio eradication. The Altoona Rotarians invite everyone to pack a lunch and donate the cost of a meal to the effort.

The Rotary`s PolioPlus program started in 1985 and set out to eradicate polio from the planet at a time when

annual cases of the disease numbered in the hundreds of thousands. Today the world is on the verge of being polio-free.

The Blair County Convention Center is located at 1 Convention Center Drive in Altoona.