ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Area School District (AASD) will soon begin offering free lunches to kids in need during the Summer break.

Its annual Summer Food Service Program begins on June 12 and runs through July 28. The lunches will be served at the Altoona Area Junior High School as well as Juniata, Irving and Pleasant Valley Elementary Schools. Each school will be closed on July 3 and July 4.

Lunches will be offered Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. free of charge for preschool and school-age children who are 18 years of age or younger. Adults attending with their child can buy a lunch for $4.05.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

All lunches follow USDA school lunch guidelines and contain protein, fruit, vegetables, bread and milk. More information about the Summer Food Service Program can be found on the AASD website.