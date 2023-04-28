ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Juniata Gap Elementary School in Altoona collects donations every year for a different organization.

The students collected donations in honor of their school’s guinea pigs’ birthday. Rockette the guinea pig is an important member of the school and the students work hard to collect for other animals.

This year all the cat donations went to Second Chance Strays Cat Rescue & Lounge. The group thanked the students on their Facebook page.

We are so grateful, this is amazing!!!! Thank you so much to teachers and students at Juniata Gap Elementary School. Second Chance Strays Cat Rescue & Lounge

The has collected donations for different organizations over the past 5 years. The class that collects the most won a birthday party with Rockette.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The dog items were donated to Mending Hearts Animal Rescue.