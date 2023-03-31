ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — After false reports of school shootings affected multiple schools in Pennsylvania, Altoona Area School District is taking the time to debrief its staff.

In a release, the district announced that on Thursday, April 6, they will operate on a 2-hour delay. This includes the AASD Pre-K Counts programs at The Learning Express.

The district explained the delay will allow time for the faculty, administration and local law enforcement to debrief on the recent false reports of an active shooter at the high school and the events of Wednesday, March 29.

The briefing is to continue their ongoing efforts to review, reinforce and improve safety and security protocols.