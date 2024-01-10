ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Sheetz location in Altoona will be temporarily closing for three months to make way for a new fully remodeled store.

Sheetz Public Relations Manager Nicholas Ruffner said the convenience store chain’s location along 6th Avenue will close on Feb. 4 to begin the rebuild.

“We expect that it will reopen in early May. We are excited for our customers to have the chance to experience the remodeled store when it reopens in the spring,” Ruffner said.

The company completed renovations in November 2023 to its store along Plank Road in Duncansville. Ruffner added the rebuild project at the 6th Avenue location will be very similar to the one in Duncansville.

The rebuilt Duncansville store offered a new design that included a restaurant-style experience with self-service kiosks and additional seating, inside and out, along with 12 new fuel terminals.