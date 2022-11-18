BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The St. Vincent de Paul Society soup kitchen of Altoona is hosting a fundraiser next week.

The “Souper” fundraiser is selling $8 tickets. These tickers will get you a quart of wedding soup and a loaf of Italian bread. The fundraiser will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. – Noon.

In previous years there was a bake sale that went along with this fundraiser, but one will not take place this year.

For more information about the event you can call 814-944-6302.