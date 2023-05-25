ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sorry “Altoids,” it looks like Altoona has the worst drivers in Pennsylvania with State College not far behind, a new study shows.

The study comes from QuoteWizard where they analyzed data across the Commonwealth to find the cities with the best — and the worst — drivers.

The QuoteWizard driver report analyzed accidents, citations, speeding tickets and DUIs in each city. They also sorted through Federal Highway Administration data on road and bridge quality to determine the number of roads and bridges in “poor” or “unacceptable” condition.

Sorry, WTAJ viewers, but we didn’t get a single spot in the top 10 best drivers. Here’s how the best and worst lists shaped up:

Best Drivers in Pennsylvania

Haverford Penn Hills Warminster Norristown Allentown Philadelphia Bensalem Abington Scranton Monroeville

Worst Drivers in Pennsylvania

Altoona Cranberry Township Cheltenham Bethel Park Erie Pittsburgh Upper Darby Hazleton State College Harrisburg

It’s no secret to Pennsylvanians that roads and bridges might be in a bit of a rough condition. QuoteWizard shows that the potholes and “failing road infrastructure” costs Pa. drivers an average of $620 a year.

Pennsylvania ranks seventh-worst overall, according to the QuoteWizard national report.

Twenty-eight percent of roads are in non-acceptable condition.

Seven percent of bridges are in poor condition.

The average annual cost per motorist due to poor road and bridge conditions is $620.

QuoteWizard’s methodology:

Driver report: QuoteWizard analyzed over 100,000 car insurance quotes to determine Pennsylvania’s best- and worst-driving cities. Drivers were evaluated based on the number of accidents, citations, speeding tickets and DUIs in each city. QuoteWizard evaluated Federal Highway Administration data on road and bridge quality to determine the number of roads and bridges in “poor” or “unacceptable” condition.