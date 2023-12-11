ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Save A Lot in Altoona is partnering up with the Mountain Lion Backpack Program to help provide families in need with a meal this holiday season.

As part of the “Bags for a Brighter Holiday”, you can stop at Save A Lot, located at 3415 Pleasant Valley Blvd, and buy a bag for $5.99. This includes everything a family in the area needs for their holiday meal.

“A lot of times, people donate, and they really don’t know where the donation is going to, so this is local, and it’s a good chance to help the people in this community,” Dave Lewis, assistant manager at Save A Lot, said.

Last year, Save A Lot sold a recording breaking 1,100 bags. Lewis said they are trying to beat that number this year. The program will go until Dec. 22.

More information about the Mountain Lion Backpack Program is available on their website.