ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona sub shop owner has been charged after an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) over years of alleged unpaid sales tax.

According to charges filed Aug. 8, with Magisterial District Judge Ben Jones, Melinda Robenolt, owner of McAbee’s Subs, has been criminally charged after the OAG said she hasn’t paid sales and use tax since late 2019, owing the state $69,038.

According to the criminal complaint filed, Robenolt allegedly put the sales and use tax money in a general account and used it for business and personal payments.

Robenolt allegedly told investigators that she was aware she was behind on paying the quarterly taxes to the Commonwealth, but the money was needed for her business to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic, the complaint reads.

Investigators said they spoke to Robenolt in January 2022 about her sales and use license being revoked and according to the law, the business shouldn’t be operating. It was also alleged that they tried to set up a deferred payment plan, but never received the needed paperwork from Robenolt to file for it.

The Office of the Attorney General also confirmed with WTAJ that McAbee’s/Robenolt’s sales and use tax license is currently still revoked as of Aug. 8, 2023.

When asked who made the decision not to use the sales and use tax bank account, Robenolt allegedly told investigators that there was no decision made at any time and everything went into the general account and was used to pay bills, employees, and her personal rent. Robenolt stated she didn’t draw a paycheck and even her fiance was only paid $9 or $10 an hour for a short time.

According to the criminal complaint, Robenolt’s father opened McAbee’s Super Subs in April 2019. When Robenolt took over, she dropped “Super” from the name. It was also noted that the last sales and use tax payment was made in late 2019 for the third quarter of the year.

Robenolt is now facing 19 felony charges of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, eight misdemeanor charges of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, and eight misdemeanor charges of failure to collect/pay pers inc tax.

It should be noted that the eight misdemeanor charges of failure to make required disposition of funds were all under $2,000. For months when the sales and use tax was over $2,000, the charges became third-degree felonies. In Pennsylvania, amounts over $500,000 would be first-degree felonies.

A preliminary hearing for Robenolt is scheduled for Aug. 30.