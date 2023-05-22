ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – There will be several free orchestra performances that community members can attend this summer.

The Altoona Symphony Orchestra is hosting a series of free musical performances. The lineup of performances includes everything from classical to modern rock and will be great for any age.

The following performances will be free to attend:

“All Nature Sings“: June 15

6 p.m.

Serena House, Garvey Manor (282 Marian Heights Drive, Hollidaysburg)

Bring your lawn chair and indulge in delicious beverages and snacks available for purchase from The Dirty Soda Shack! Ample parking is available at Grace Bible Church.

“Summer Rockin“: June 15

5 p.m.

Levity Brewing Company (14115 p 11th Ave., Altoona)

No food or drink purchase is necessary! Join us for an evening filled with rock-inspired melodies that will have you tapping your feet in no time.

“Fiery Fiddles“: August 11

6 p.m.

Lakeside Stage, Lakemont Park (300 Lakemont Park Blvd., Altoona)

Choose between parking on The Village (Casino) side of the park and walking through the gate, or park in the Galactic Ice parking lot and enter through the front. Don’t forget to bring your lawn chair for a delightful evening of fiery fiddle performances.

“Fiery Fiddles“: August 12

1 p.m.

Family Fun Day, Canal Basin Park (Hollidaysburg)

Join us for a special encore performance of “Fiery Fiddles” at the delightful Family Fun Day in Canal Basin Park, Hollidaysburg.

“Music in the Burg: Family Summer Celebration!“: August 19

6 p.m.

Canal Basin Park, Hollidaysburg (Rain location: Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School)

Gather your loved ones for a joyous celebration of family and music as the talented musicians of the Altoona Symphony Orchestra and the Altoona Youth Orchestra present an evening to remember.

Altoona Youth Orchestra Concert: August 20

2 p.m.

Canal Basin Park, Hollidaysburg (Rain location: Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School)

Prepare to be enthralled by the exceptional talents of the Altoona Youth Orchestra as they showcase their musical prowess in a mesmerizing performance.

Mark your calendars, invite your friends and family, and don’t miss out on this remarkable opportunity to experience the Altoona Symphony Orchestra in action.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For more information and updates, you can check out the Altoona Symphony Orchestra website.