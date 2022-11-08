BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Symphony Orchestra announced its upcoming concert that will celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season.

On Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m., join the orchestra at the Altoona Area High School Auditorium for their “Holiday Spectacular!” annual concert. It will feature local dancers in selections from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” combined choirs from Altoona and Hollidaysburg high schools, and the orchestra’s very own Altoona Youth Orchestra.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $12 (plus box office fees) for students. They can be purchased through the Mishler Box Office by calling 814-944-9434 or online here.

“Music from ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ and ‘Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus’ will be presented with local actors and our world-famous sing-a-long will make this an evening the whole family can remember,” the orchestra said.

The Wolf Kuhn Foundation, Barry and Marlene Halbritter, New Enterprise Stone and Lime, and M&T Bank worked together to make this performance possible.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

This is the Altoona Symphony Orchestra’s 94th year of performing for Blair County and the surrounding region with musical entertainment as well as educational opportunities.

For more information on the concert and other programs, visit the orchestra’s website at altoonasymphonyorchestra.com.