ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s time to start thinking about your taxes because W-2 forms should be coming in the mail soon and one local service is using the season to give back.

A tax team in Altoona is providing low-cost services while giving back to the community. The New Life Worship Center Tax Team has been helping people file their taxes for over 14 years.

The team originally filed taxes for church members for free. However, in recent years, they realized that the money they’d receive could benefit a good cause.

“It kind of came to my mind that we could raise money for non-profits,” Scott Seifer, Leader of the Tax Team said.

Last year, the team helped 1,850 people file their taxes. For federal, state, and local returns, the church asks for customers to donate a total of $30.

Because all of the money is donated to non-profits, they have the option to give more. The profits from last year amounted to $80,000.

“People don’t mind giving more knowing it’s going to an organization. A lot of the people are local, but we do all 50 states,” Seifer said.

Ben Blessed, a mobile ministry that helps the homeless community is a newer organization that the church donates to.

“It’s a really wonderful feeling. There’s such a need out there right now, and to be able to turn something like the burden of taxes into a blessing for the people that need it the most is pretty awesome,” Josh Roland, Director of Ben Blessed said.

This year, the church will be able to donate to 18 local non-profit organizations.

“Donating to a non-profit really helps people here, right here in Blair County. Instead of going and getting your taxes done at another organization or another place, this goes right back into our own community,” Amber Lukaschunis, Deputy Director of Ben Blessed said.

The goal this tax season is to help about 2,000 people file their taxes.