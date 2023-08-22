ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — School starts on Thursday for the elementary and junior high students in the Altoona Area School District and teachers are training for a new program called “Leader in Me.”

The program focuses on building leadership and life skills in students and it’ll be built into the regular school day. The district started it last year with its elementary students. Now it’s expanding to all students this year.

“This isn’t something that’s coming in and going out, it’s a way of life,” Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Haley Fleegle said. “It’s what we do on a day-to-day basis. And what we want to instill in our children, as they move and progress not only through the grades but through life.”

Fleegle says that parents will also be able to get involved with information workshops throughout the year.