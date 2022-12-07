ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona teen was arrested after police said he assaulted a man who confronted him about giving weed to his 12-year-old child, according to charges filed.

Police were called to UPMC Altoona on June 7, to find 17-year-old Skyler Miller-Dicken being combative with workers in the ER. After calming down and getting 10 staples in his head, Miller-Dicken reportedly told an Altoona officer that there was a fight and he was hit with a baseball bat after he gave a girl some weed earlier that day, the criminal complaint shows.

Through the investigation, police interviewed the 12-year-old’s father and a friend of the father who they say was involved. It’s alleged that the man let his child and their friend go for a walk in the area of Altoona around UPMC. They claimed that the child came back with a small bag of weed and said that Miller-Dicken gave it to them.

This prompted the man to drive to Miller-Dicken’s home on Howard Avenue to confront him and two others that were with him. The man said he spoke to Miller-Dicken’s aunt and then went home.

The man’s friend alleged that a bit of time passed and he was getting his fishing gear when he spotted the two children running toward his car. According to the criminal complaint, they told him the same boys, including Miller-Dicken, were harassing them.

The affidavit reads that both men drove to confront the teens only for Miller-Dicken to allegedly escalate things physically. Police noted during the interview with the father that he had cuts and scratches on his arms and face that appeared to be from trying to defend himself.

Police said they later spoke to Miller-Dicken more in-depth after getting both men’s versions of what happened. He allegedly got quiet when police confronted him about the injury to his head being from one of his own friends hitting him with a tire iron.

Officers said they also spoke with Miller-Dicken’s mother who proceeded to incriminate him in various other cases Altoona Police have been looking into.

Miller-Dicken is now facing various charges including felony aggravated assault and attempting to cause bodily harm with a deadly weapon.

Miller-Dicken is currently in Blair County Prison with bail set at $200,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14.