ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after police said he ran from a traffic stop only to be found with a gun and drugs in his backpack.

Troopers pulled over 18-year-old Kalb Clifford on the afternoon of Feb. 8 after he failed to stop at a red light going over 8th Street away from the UPMC Altoona area, according to the criminal complaint.

After pulling Clifford over, troopers said they discovered the mini bike he was on wasn’t registered, inspected, or insured, nor did he have a valid driver’s license. Troopers noted that his eyes looked red and glassy.

According to the complaint, troopers smelled marijuana only for Clifford to admit he had a small amount on him. He was then asked to remove the backpack he had on. At this point, Clifford ran on foot, troopers reported.

Clifford was chased for three blocks and finally caught when he allegedly failed to clear a fence he jumped and fell to the ground. Troopers said that when he was caught he wasn’t wearing the backpack.

After backtracking Clifford’s tracks during the chase, police said they were able to find the backpack stashed under some cardboard next to a house. According to the complaint, three witnesses told troopers that they watched Clifford hide the backpack and then he kept running with a trooper not far behind.

State police report that Clifford had 31 grams of marijuana in his backpack along with a .22 pistol, 2 .22 caliber magazines, 42 live rounds of .22 ammunition, and 5 rounds of .38 special.

Clifford is now facing numerous charges including being a person not to possess a firearm and flight to avoid apprehension, both felonies, according to court documents. He was placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $35,000.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28.