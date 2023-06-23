ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona teen has pleaded guilty for the murder of 15-year-old Devon Pfirsching in 2020.

According to Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks, Damien Green, 19, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and criminal use of a communication facility. He was sentenced Friday to 15 to 30 years in prison plus 16 years’ probation.

Green’s probation can end at the maximum year of his sentence, which is 30 years, if he’s on good behavior while on parole, according to Weeks.

Defense Attorney Dan Kiss and Weeks said the plea may be the best outcome for all involved.

“Damien just wanted to put it to bed. He wanted to get some finality, he wanted to get ahead of his appeals and really be done with this case and we reached an agreement that was satisfactory to everybody,” Kiss said.

“We believe that a just result was achieved in keeping all four defendants in adult court for this crime because the difference between it remaining in juvenile court and keeping the case in adult court is so extreme that in this case Mr. Green would’ve been on supervision for no more than a year and a half until his 21st birthday and then all supervision, all therapy, all detention or incarceration would have vanished,” Weeks said.

Devon Pfirsching was killed on Feb. 25, 2020 in an Altoona alley. Police said Green along with Owen Southerland, Omedro Davis Jr. and Logan Persing killed and robbed Pfirsching after luring him to meet them to buy marijuana.

Green was the last person to be sentenced after Southerland, Davis Jr., and Persing pleaded guilty to their respective charges.

Southerland is serving a 35 year to life prison sentence. He will be eligible for parole after 35 years.

Davis Jr. is serving a 10 to 20 year prison sentence and Persing is serving a 17 to 34 year prison sentence.