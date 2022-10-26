BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Mishler Theatre in Altoona will be hosting a Halloween-themed concert this weekend.

The concert is titled “Hitchcock and Friends” and will take place on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. The performance will feature a variety of festive songs, like Nightmare Before Christmas, Vertigo and Psycho.

Ticket prices are $12 for students and $32 for an adult. Guests are invited to come to the show in costume and to look out for the ghost of the Mishler.

“They’ve either heard it in movies or it’s classical music they’ve heard, they may not exactly know the title of it, but it’s really really good stuff, and we urge people to dress in costume if they want, we also have special drinks here at our spritz lounge at the Mishler theater, so it’s going to be a really fun evening, really light and like I say, great music,” Nick Palmer, Music Conductor and Conductor for the Altoona Symphony said.

You can book tickets for the concert here. The Mishler theatre is located at 1208 12th Avenue in Altoona.