ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Wednesday, June 13 is flag day and it commemorates the adoption of the United States flag on June 14th, 1777.

A celebration of the 33rd Anniversary of the Gospel Hill Flag is set for this Wednesday in Altoona. The event is set for Wednesday, June 14 starting at noon at the Heritage Plaza in Downtown Altoona.

The event will include a proclamation by guest speaker, Mayor Matt Pacifico. There will also be a hot dog lunch.

City Hall will be closed on Wednesday in observance of Flag Day.