ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The City of Altoona will be offering residents a Spring Yard Waste Collection that will last for two weeks.

Residents can dispose of yard waste and leaves by placing them in brown compost bags for curbside pickup. The collection will begin on Monday, March 27 in the Juniata and Center City area to 29th Street.

Here are the following collection dates and locations:

Monday, March 27 & April 3: Juniata and Center City to 29th Street

Tuesday, March 28 & April 4: Eldorado from 29th Street to 59th Street east to Union Avenue

Wednesday, March 29 & April 5: Pleasant Valley from the Mainline East and East End

All compost bags must be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on each collection day.

A collection map and more information about the event can be found on the City of Altoona website.