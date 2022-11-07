BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The 14th annual city-wide Thanksgiving dinner is scheduled and will include take-out and dine-in options.

The dinner is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 at noon. Meals are free, and attendees will have the option to dine in or take their meals. The meal will be served at Champion Life, which is located at 1314 12th Street.

The meal menu for the evening is turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, desserts, and refreshments.

Champion Life is hosting the event and they are seeking volunteers to help make and serve the meal as well as food donations.

To volunteer for the event or donation information you can contact Champion Life at 814-942-9400 or email clcaltoona@gmail.com.