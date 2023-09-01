ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — This weekend is Labor Day weekend and there will be different celebrations throughout our area.

One of those celebrations is the Altoona Labor Day Parade and Cruise-In. On Saturday, Sept.2 bring your lawn chairs and families to the annual Altoona Labor Day Parade. The parade starts at 10 a.m. with floats, unions, and tons of candy!

The Labor Day Parade in Altoona originated back in 1918. The parade will start at Green Avenue and run through the Heritage Plaza.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

After the parade at 2:30 p.m., is the Altoona Cruise In. You’ll get to see many different classic cars and hot rods line the plaza. The Cruise In runs until 8:30 p.m. It’s free for the public to enter, but if you’d like to submit a car it’s $5.