BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Traffic signal upgrades will begin on Monday, November 14th on 13th Avenue at the 12th Street intersection and the 13th Street intersection.

The work is expected to last throughout the winter months. Although every attempt will be made to keep traffic moving in the area throughout the project, there may be delays at times

and motorists may want to plan alternate travel routes.

Dixon Electric is completing the traffic signal replacement project which was awarded by Altoona City Council in August of 2022.

There is also a stormwater improvements component to this project although it is not scheduled to begin until the Spring of 2023.

The remaining project will consist of decorative crosswalks and milling and paving. The total cost of the project is $1.6 million and it is being funded by ARPA, Capital, Liquid Fuels and Grant Funds.