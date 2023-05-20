ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — People all over the country spend the third Saturday in May celebrating Armed Forces Day, honoring those who are serving or have served in our nation’s military.

For 17 years, the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center has honored soldiers on Armed Forces Day. This year, a group of Central PA service members were recognized for their service and sacrifice to defend the United States.

“It’s just a great opportunity to meet with the community and honor the service members, men and women, who serve in our great nation,” James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center Executive Director Derek Coughenour said.

Coughenour said there are nearly 90,000 people who are actively deployed. The ceremony doesn’t just celebrate their work, but it highlights the millions who have served before.

“Everyone you speak to that has been wounded in some way always say, “You know, I would do it again if I had the chance,'” said Roy Edmundson, the father of Spc. Chad Edmundson who died in 2009. “In fact, half of them would stand in line tomorrow if given the chance and also knew the outcome.”

Armed Forces Day, created in 1949, replaced separate Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force Days.

At the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center ceremony, Retired Staff Sergeant Thaddeus Willey was honored as the keynote speaker. He earned a Purple Heart during his time as a U.S. Army Infantryman and spoke about the award during his speech.

“When most recipients look into this box, the award is the last they notice,” Willey said. “When we look in this box, we see some of the best and worst times in our lives. We see our comrades falling. We see innocent civilians laying in pools of blood.”

Gold Star Families from Central PA were also honored, including the Edmundson family.

“For me personally, it’s extremely heartwarming,” Coughenour said. “It’s a moment to reflect on why I do what I do and to live up to their sacrifice.”