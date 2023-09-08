ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona VA Medical Center is stepping up to fight veteran suicides through a prevention program.

This year, the medical center’s program is focused on providing vets with the resources they need and encouraging them to reach out for help, which can be half of the problem.

They are also planning a prevention walk in the future and hope to get the community involved.

“We really want to be providing the resources that are available to veterans. We know that it can be really difficult to reach out,” Altoona VA Suicide Prevention Coordinator Kate Gavin said. “Our veterans are used to putting mission first and also other people. That can be even more difficult to ask for help for themselves.”

Gavin encourages any veteran needing help to reach out to any of their outpatient clinics, all of which provide mental health services.