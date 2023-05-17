ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–The James E Van Zandt Medical Center held its annual 2K Walk/Roll event Wednesday in Altoona.

This event promotes health and wellness to staff members and veterans by encouraging them to walk around campus. Additionally, donations collected at the event went to the Homeless Veteran Fund.

The Homeless Veteran Fund is funded by individual and community donations to assist Veterans with basic needs such as food, clothing, and personal needs. Whole Health Coordinator Amy Showalter said these items are essential in helping veterans get off their feet.

“Those funds can be used for initial housing start-up so essential toiletry items, hygiene, clothing, any of your household utensils; pots and pans, spatulas, dinnerware,” Showalter said. “Those are the things we help out with and assist them during that time of need.”

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) has the goal to house 38,000 homeless veterans in 2023. Last year, the VA placed more than 40,000 homeless veterans into permanent housing.

The Altoona VA has helped nearly 1,900 veterans get into permanent housing. Showalter emphasized how it’s these kinds of events help veterans get into housing smoother.

Additionally, it brings awareness to other homeless programs such as the Healthcare for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) program. The HCHV Program’s mission is to provide exceptional services to empower Veterans to achieve permanent housing through skilled social work case management and treatment.

“It allows us to bring our team together at the VA Medical Center and our community to raise awareness and funds for this important cause,” Showalter said. “This is something that happens nationwide, allowing us the opportunity to invest, donate to the homeless veterans in our community and the area in which, we serve is very important to us.”

Information on the programs can be found here.