ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center’s latest expansion will keep more of the 50 thousand veterans in Central Pa. right here in Central Pa.

The center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to showcase their third operating room (OR) and it’s housed at the Altoona facility. The OR is a newly renovated, 342 square foot net surgical space designed for Orthopedic, Gastrointestinal, Dental, Ophthalmological, Gynecological, Urological, Ear Nose and Throat and General Surgeries.

“It can allow patients to have more of their surgical care right here closer to home and reduce the amount of drive time and other associated difficulties with traveling related to their surgical care,” Dr. Emily Smith-Straesser, Chief of Surgical Services said.

The VA unveiled its third operating room on Friday with a ribbon-cutting with the operating nurses and a tour for U.S. Congressman John Joyce.

“That will allow more veterans to receive the necessary care to keep them healthy and vibrant members of our community,” Joyce said.

The 70-thousand-dollar new room is about the size of a spacious bedroom or hotel room. Doctor Smith-Straesser says it matches the VA’s two pre-existing ORs.

“It is a fully-equipped operating room that provides the full spectrum of anesthesia care for any of our surgical specialty needs, Smith-Straesser said.

“The addition of a third operating room allows us to continue our mission of providing Veteran-centered care – by allowing us to complete more daily surgical procedures that are beneficial, and often times life-changing, for our Nation’s Heroes,” Chief of Staff, Dr. Angela Rowe said. “This new OR also ensures Veterans are continuing to receive procedures expeditiously, with the most up-to-date equipment and technology.”

During the last three years, the facility has grown more than 60 services, added 400 team members, and expanded its infrastructure foot print by adding more than 70,000 sq. feet of additional clinical and administrative space.

“Allowing us to be more expeditious in the care and scheduling of surgical procedures for our patients to reduce the amount of time patients might have to wait before they’re scheduled for their surgical procedure,” Joyce added.