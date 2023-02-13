ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Veterans Affairs (VA) in Altoona will be recognizing Veteran patients throughout the week of Valentine’s Day.

The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center is commemorating National Salute to Veteran Patients week by giving special recognition to Veterans that are cared for at the Community Living Centers (CLC). The celebration occurs from Feb. 12 to Feb. 18.

According to VA Medical Center Director Dr. Derek Coughenour, each Veteran patient will be presented with a certificate and pin corresponding to their Armed Forces Service Branch. Dr. Coughenour will also deliver a brief speech to Veterans and Medical Center Volunteers – recognizing both of them for their service and dedication.

“Valentine’s Day is a day when many show and share their endearment for loved ones – we’re using this day to express our adoration for our Nation’s Heroes,” Dr. Coughenour said. “This is also a time to show appreciation for the Volunteers who provide comfort and companionship to our Veterans – they give their time and talents for the most noble of causes: serving those who served our nation.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The VA has used the week of Valentine’s Day to recognize Veteran patients since 1978. This year, the Medical Center received more than 300 Valentines for Veterans, including CLC residents.

Those looking to volunteer at the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center are asked to call 814-943-8164 ext. 16690.