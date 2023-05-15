ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A VA hospital in Altoona will be hosting an Armed Forces Day ceremony and the public is invited to attend.

The ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, May 20 at 11 a.m. at the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center. It will take place on the Altoona campus and will honor all current military members that are serving in any branch of the armed forces.

The ceremony will feature remarks from Retired Army Staff Sergeant Thaddeus Willey, a local Purple Heart recipient, and Executive Director of the Van Zandt VA, Dr. Derek Coughenour.