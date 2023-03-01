ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center announced they’ll be hosting a women’s health public forum in March.

The forum, which will be held on Thursday, March 9 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., is open to all female veterans to educate women about a wide range of services that the VA offers. Attendees will also have the chance to ask questions about their care and how to enroll and receive benefits.

Dr. Angelea Rowe, Altoona VA Chief of Staff, will be the featured speaker during the forum. There will also be VA representatives from Women’s Health, Patient Advocacy, Enrollment and Eligibility, Nutrition and Food Services, My HealthEVet and the Care in Community and Mental Health.

“Reaching out to connect with Women who served our nation is an integral part of our mission to serve all Veterans in our community,” said Dr. Rowe. “Women Veterans have earned the personalized and compassionate care we offer, and this forum will give these heroines individualized attention to ensure they receive the specialized services and benefits we offer.”

For those interested in attending the forum, email susan.yohn@va.gov or call 814-943-8164 ext 17186 to receive a Microsoft Teams link for the event.

For additional information, call Evan Hinkley at 814-943-8164 ext 18616.