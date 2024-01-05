BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The James E. Zan Zandt VMAC will be operating a warming center that will be open to any veterans who are homeless or in need of a place to keep warm.

The facility, located at 2907 Pleasant Valley Blvd., will be opening its doors in response to the incoming winter storm. The center will be open starting the evening of Friday, Jan. 5 and remain open throughout the weekend.

The following services will be available:

Electrical outlets for charging electronic devices, operating medical equipment and Wi-Fi

Water

Information about the current weather situation

Service animals only are permitted in the warming center. No other pets are allowed in the building. Owners are expected to toilet and feed their animal

Individuals should bring their disaster kit, including:

Prescribed Medications/Medical Supplies

Electronic devices and charging cords

Crates, food/bowls and leashes for service animals

For more information, call Rachel Prichard at 814-943-8164 ext. 14905 or at 814-329-9754. The facility is in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.