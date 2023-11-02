ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Juniata VFW in Altoona is thanking local law enforcement for their efforts to keep us safe.

On Thursday, Nov. 2 they welcomed the city, Logan Township and state police for a free dinner. The district attorney’s office and local parole officers were also in attendance. This is the 54th year that the VFW has held the dinner and they say it’s a great way for all of the departments to get together outside of work.

“Regardless of what department you are with, especially whenever you come to an event like this where folks are recognizing us. It’s a great place to get together, have a little comradery,” Sam McClure, a retired Altoona Police Department officer said. “It doesn’t matter what department you’re with we are all the same here.”

McClure says a lot of the officers enjoy meeting veterans at the VFW because many of them have also served.