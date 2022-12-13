ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Inflation is continuing to keep costs up, and monthly water and sewage bills may add up even more in 2023.

The Altoona Water Authority is proposing a rate increase of 8% for water and 15% for sewer for next year’s base charges. Authority Controller Gina DeRubeis said the increase is to offset around $117 million in costs to improve infrastructure over the next 10 years.

“It’s almost $80 million in capital for water until 2032,” DeRubeis said, “includes distribution and treatment system improvements. And then on sewer, the planned projects are about $38 million, which includes cleaning and lining, manhole rehabilitation and sewer main replacement.”

If it’s approved by the board, it would be the first rate increase across the board since 2018 when it approved a capital surcharge, in which all the money from that charge goes straight toward capital investment.

In 2019, the company broke out its rates between a base charge and a consumptive use charge. The latest proposal would eliminate the capital surcharge and allocate it towards the total base charge, according to DeRubeis.

DeRubeis said the company is currently renovating the Bellwood dam for a total cost of $35 million and drained its reservoir.

Those funds are not included in the $117 million, but she said work they’re doing on the Mill Run reservoir in Altoona should cost around the same amount.