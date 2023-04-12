ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Water Authority says its water to households and businesses is clean after the recent EPA survey saying Pennsylvania has the fourth most lead water pipes among the 50 states.

The provider’s latest annual Water Quality Report shows its samples are all up to standard and are below the EPA’s action level for lead contamination.

In addition, the company is conducting its first Service Line Inventory to comply with the EPA’s revised Lead and Copper rule, which all providers are required to submit by October 16, 2024.

The survey will determine if any lines have lead in them. Then the Altoona Water Authority would place each line in one of five categories.

“They’ll be considered no lead, lead, galvanized, requiring replacement or undetermined,” Bianconi said. “This is simply identifying with, ultimately, the goal of removing any lead lines in your system.”

Bianconi said a lead line counts as anything downstream from where the line is tapped into the main line with any portion of the pipe being in contact with lead.

He said the Altoona Water Authority has over 23,000 service lines, and they have to identify each and every one of them. And because they’re right in the middle of the inventory, he doesn’t have any exact numbers or statistics for lead lines at this time.

He said they’re using historical records, planned drawings, capital improvement projects, Altoona City Codes & Inspections data, line replacement information and other avenues to determine how many lead lines they have.

“The last course of action would be actually digging and exposing the line,” Bianconi said.