ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly letting a man’s four ferrets die from neglect.

Mary Jayda E. Patterson, 24 (Blair County Prison)

Mary Jayda E. Patterson, 24, is facing 16 charges including aggravated cruelty to animals (torture) after she took four ferrets from an Altoona man, court documents show.

Patterson allegedly asked someone to go to a home on Beech Avenue, near the Altoona hospital, to collect numerous cats and four ferrets in September. The witness told police she was hesitant to give the ferrets to Patterson, but she took them anyway.

Over the course of a month, the same woman said she pleaded to take care of the ferrets after seeing them trapped in a cat cage with no food or water and looking to be in poor health while covered in feces. It was noted in the criminal complaint that she told police the ferrets were in good health with plenty of food and water before Patterson got them.

The woman also alleged that text conversations with Patterson that started Sept. 19 said she would break [the ferrets’] necks if she didn’t get her cats. The complaint shows that the owner of the ferrets asked via text Oct. 11 if they had been cleaned and Patterson allegedly replied by saying they were dead and “I told you it was gonna happen.”

A Facebook post from the owner of the ferrets later showed one was still alive and it appeared to be in very poor condition.

Patterson was charged and placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at 10 percent of $10,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25.