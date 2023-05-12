ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is facing charges after she allegedly threatened to kill her mother with a knife, police report.

Sarah Keller, 36, was taken to Blair County Prison after police were called to her mother’s house Wednesday, May 10 around 12:30 a.m. She met police outside of her residence and claimed that she woke up to Keller standing over her with a knife, stating “I’m going to kill you.”

According to statements, police said that an underage resident tried to get Keller away from her mother but retreated after finding Keller had a knife. Keller then allegedly went to the kitchen and put the knife away before going to sit on the couch where police found her hiding under a blanket.

Keller resisted being taken into custody, the criminal complaint shows. Once handcuffed, she was arraigned and taken to prison with bail set at $20,000.

She’s now facing charges of terroristic threats, resisting arrest, simple assault, and harassment.