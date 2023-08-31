ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman was arrested after police said they caught her bringing heroin/fentanyl into the community from Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

According to Logan Township Police Department Narcotic Officers, they received a tip that Abigail Watson, 25, was driving to the Pittsburgh area and bringing large quantities of drugs back to the community.

Officers said they set up surveillance on Watson’s residence and were able to follow her to the Pittsburgh area after getting a tip that she was going there to re-supply herself.

According to police, Watson was followed back to Altoona where Logan Township and Altoona police were able to conduct a traffic stop on Watson’s rented vehicle at S. 16th Street and Valley View Boulevard. Watson was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for a controlled buy of meth.

K-9 Getro from the Tyrone Police Department alerted a positive indicator for narcotics in the car. A search warrant was executed and officers said they found 2,163 packets of heroin/fentanyl valued at $43,269, four grams valued at $400, and $2,642 in cash — $900 of which was allegedly recorded task force funds from controlled buys.

Watson is facing charges of conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver heroin/fentanyl and crack cocaine, criminal use of a communication facility, and possession of a controlled substance.

She was arraigned for the controlled methamphetamine purchase warrant and bail was set at $150,000.00 dollars straight cash.

Watson is awaiting additional arraignment for the above charges.

Logan Township police said this bust was a joint effort that included the Logan Township Police Department, City of Altoona Police Department, Tyrone Police Department, Bellwood Borough Police Department, Blair County District Attorney’s Office, Blair County CYS, Blair County 911 Center, and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.