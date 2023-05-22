ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Altoona native Roxie A. (Harris) Thomas is now a part of the 100-year-old club celebrating the landmark Monday surrounded by her friends and family.

Thomas was born on May 21, 1923, in Altoona. She’s the youngest of 11 and the only family member born in Pennsylvania.

She married Mahersal “Bonnie” Thomas on June 15, 1946. She has a couple of hobbies, including skating and bingo.

Over 50 friends, family, and church members celebrated with her at Prime Sirloin Buffet in Altoona. Thomas is still unsure how she feels about the milestone.

“Well, it’s not like being 16, that’s for sure,” Thomas said.

Her grandchildren Jordan and Jade Thomas flew in from California to celebrate the occasion. They have fond memories of her in Altoona, including visiting her house and riding on their great-grandfather’s tractor in their field. Jade specifically remembers times at the Railroad’s Museum and having picnics.

They said it’s a blessing their grandmother lived into their young adult lives. They added how she’s one of the most influential and significant figures in their life.

“She has been a pivotal part of our lives. An important figure in our family’s history, and we love her and are blessed to just have her,” Jordan said.

“We’re very grateful to have both of our grandparents in our lives for as long as we did,” Jade said. “For Grandma Roxie to be a 100 is truly a blessing.”

Thomas spent a significant time in her life attending church at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Altoona. She is both a lifetime member and the oldest church member there.

Pastors Keith and Ruth Moore call her an angel to the church. They joined the church nine years ago and formed an immediate connection and loved her ever since.

Ruth said Thomas comes and tells the church’s history to new members. Additionally, she’ll help at events by being a hostess and greeting people.

“She comes in, she talks about the church,” Ruth said. “She is Pastor’s host sometimes when I’m not there, and she will speak to people about our church and history. She is a quintessential angel.”

Keith noted how her birthday falls on his anniversary of being a pastor. He told her how honorable it is to share it with her.

“We call her our angel,” Keith said. “She’s just a blessing to the church and a historian.”

One of her best friends, Arlene, said she wouldn’t have missed this day for the world. She grew up with Thomas in the church.

She said Thomas always got a reward for her schoolwork and creative writing. While Arlene was also good in school, Thomas did better in academics.

“We grew up children in the Baptist church together, and I can remember her mama; we called her Aunt Sally Harris,” Arlene said. “Roxie was the youngest among our group, and she was the smartest.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Thomas said she was grateful for everyone who came. She told WTAJ that she doesn’t have a secret for turning 100. She did not believe she would cross that point.

“I don’t have any secrets. I guess it’s just God,” Thomas said. “I was just surprised I would be 100. I thought other people would do it and not me.”

She ended her afternoon munching on her banana cake.