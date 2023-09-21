ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is facing charges after a crash earlier this year was suspected to be caused by her racing while under the influence, police report.

Jasmine Dean Biddle, 24, is facing aggravated assault by a vehicle while DUI and other DUI-related charges after a crash that happened just before 11 p.m. April 25, on the 3200 block of Broad Avenue where the road turns into a two-way road or merges into Beale Avenue (near Sheetz).

According to the criminal complaint, Altoona police arrived at the scene to find Biddle in her vehicle with another person in their vehicle in the middle of the road. Police said Altoona fire had to cut out the side airbags in order for police to check on Biddle, who they said ignored them while she talked to someone on the phone. Police noted that they smelled alcohol and when asked if she was drinking, Biddle began to groan and cry in pain.

Through the investigation, police were told by two witnesses in the area that they saw Biddle and another vehicle speeding down Broad Avenue and appeared to be racing, the complaint reads.

The other person that Biddle allegedly crashed into said he was driving toward Biddle and saw her swerving behind another car before getting into the lane beside them and appeared to be racing, but Biddle was too close and they couldn’t stop in time to prevent Biddle from crashing into them.

Police were later told by the other person in the crash that they ended up with a concussion, broken wrist, and a sternum fracture.

Biddle’s blood results came back in August and showed that she was more than 1.5 times the legal limit and also had fentanyl in her system that night, the complaint reads.

Biddle was arraigned Thursday morning on aggravated assault while DUI, accidents causing injury or death, recklessly endangering another person and a slew of DUI and traffic charges.

She was placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at 10 percent of $75,000.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27.