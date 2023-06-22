ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman who is too young to drink is accused of causing a DUI crash with two kids in her SUV Wednesday night into Thursday.

Court documents show that 20-year-old Jocelyn Sunderland is facing child endangerment and DUI charges after police said she crashed into a parked car just after midnight June 22 with a 14-year-old and 11-year-old, both family members.

According to police, they were called to the scene of the crash on the 2100 block of Sixth Avenue to find Sunderland with red, glassy eyes. It was noted that the responding officer smelled alcohol while talking to her. Sunderland allegedly claimed she looked down to answer the phone and ended up hitting the parked car.

When asked if she was drinking, she first claimed she wasn’t, police said. After being told the officer could smell alcohol, she asked police what was going to happen, the criminal complaint reads.

The children were released to their father who police say claimed Sunderland picked them up from their house and they were going to spend the night at her place. According to his account, he was in his house when the two left and got in Sunderland’s car.

It was reported that officers found two unopened cans of Twisted Tea under the passenger seat along with a small amount of marijuana in Sunderland’s purse. When asked, Sunderland allegedly admitted to having smoked as well.

Sunderland was given a breathalyzer. Court documents show her Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) was 0.114 — the legal limit in Pennsylvania for those old enough to drink is 0.08.

Police noted that the crash disabled both vehicles and they even needed to use a crowbar to pry open Sunderland’s glovebox to get her information out.

Sunderland was charged, arraigned, and had unsecured bail set at $15,000.

A preliminary hearing is set for July 12.