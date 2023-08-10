ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is facing charges after neighbors said she threatened a family and walked around the neighborhood topless, Altoona police report.

Lori Jenkins, 61 (Blair County Prison)

Altoona police said they were called multiple times between July 26 and Aug. 8 about 61-year-old Lori Jenkins allegedly trespassing on her neighbor’s properties, leaving random beer cans scattered, and even dumping trash into yards.

One neighbor claimed they watched Jenkins smash their car windshield, according to the criminal complaint. Another neighbor told police they were home with their teenage children when they saw Jenkins walking down the street topless, exposing her bare chest. Police said they saw a video from a neighbor of it happening.

According to the complaint, Jenkins also threatened a neighbor, allegedly yelling things such as “I see you, man. I’ll kill you, and that little girl too,” referring to the young child they had.

Jenkins is now facing charges of stalking, making terroristic threats, indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, open lewdness and other lesser charges. She was placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $2,500.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug 16.