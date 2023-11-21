BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman was charged in a 2022 crash that killed a man on a motorcycle along E. Pleasant Valley Boulevard.

Desiree R. Peavler, 51, is facing charges of homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter related to the death of 38-year-old Christopher Cowfer on Sept. 18, 2022.

According to the criminal complaint, Peavler was driving north on E. Pleasant Valley Boulevard and was attempting to turn onto Stadium Drive, later telling police she was going to the Dollar General.

Peavler claimed she was in the turning lane but doesn’t remember turning. She told police there was a loud bang and she saw Cowfer lying on the road.

Two witnesses told police that they were driving north, passing Peavler, who was in the turning lane, the complaint reads. They related that Peavler had her turn signal on and they saw a motorcycle coming south. They passed Peavler in her black Hyundai and heard a loud crash before turning around to try and help.

Cowfer was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene by Blair County Assistant Coroner Brian Reidy.

As of this writing, Peavler has not been arraigned on her charges stemming from this crash.