ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The drug overdose death of a man has led to the arrest of an Altoona woman after an eight-month investigation.

Tylo Schilling, 26 (Blair County Prison)

Tylo Schilling, 26, was charged in the March overdose death of Zachary Zembower after allegedly supplying him with drugs containing fentanyl.

Altoona police were called to Zembower’s Altoona home on March 13 where he was found deceased in his room, according to the criminal complaint. An autopsy later confirmed that he had died from a multi-drug overdose including fentanyl, morphine, THC, and more.

Through the investigation, detectives said they were able to access numerous texts between Zembower and Schilling. Zembower asked about “dog food” and if it was brown or if there was “fetty,” the complaint reads. There were alleged messages about meeting up at an Altoona Sheetz as well.

According to detectives, they were able to view Sheetz security footage on the two days in question, noting both days they saw a white Jeep as described in the text messages. It was later found to be registered to family members of Schilling.

According to the complaint, various items found in Zembower’s room were sent to the Pennsylvania State Police Crime Lab for analysis. A bag containing brown powder was found to contain .1 grams of fentanyl, the complaint shows.

Investigators said they made contact with Schilling on the phone and set up an interview for July 22. It’s noted in the complaint that she failed to show up and stopped returning the detective’s phone calls

Schilling is now facing felony charges including drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, and a misdemeanor charge of possession.

She was unable to post her $150,000 bail and was placed in Blair County Prison, court documents show.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15.