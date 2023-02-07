BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Murder charges have been filed against an Altoona woman stemming from a house fire in 2022 in which one person was killed

Heather Evans, 43, of Altoona is being charged with murder in the second and third degree, aggravated arson, causing a catastrophe, aggravated assault and cruelty to animals, according to court documents

On the evening of February 15, 2022, fire crews were called to a house on East Fifth Avenue with both the second and third floors fully engulfed, according to Altoona Fire Chief, Tim Hileman.

75-year-old, Mark Stuart died from smoke inhalation.

Crews were able to rescue another man and two dogs from the home. Two firefighters were injured while battling the blaze.

Evans was taken into custody on Feb. 7 and is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.