ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman was charged after police said she caused a crash only to pull a blade on the other driver, an alleged ex of hers, in an attempt to slash their tires.

Logan Township Police were called to the area of Homers Gap Road and Grandview Road for a crash where it was reported a woman, later identified as 22-year-old Christina Langenbacher, had a knife and was threatening a man.

It was discovered through the investigation and questioning that Langenbacer and the man had just ended a relationship and had met at Sheetz on 25th Avenue to exchange personal belongings. The man reportedly told police that he left and when he turned onto Homers Gap Road, he noticed she was following him.

According to the criminal complaint, he told police that Langenbacher tried to pass him in the opposing lane and while trying to prevent it she hit the back of his vehicle. Police noted that when they arrived the cars were in the oncoming lane with the front of her car under the back of his.

The man and a witness that was with him said Langebacher got out and pulled out a utility knife and tried to slash his tires.

Langenbacher then allegedly told the officer that she tried to slash his tires and the blade was in the center console of her car. Police retrieved the blade as evidence. Security footage from a nearby home also showed the aggressive driving as she got closer to the man’s vehicle, police said in the affidavit.

Langenbacher was given a $25,000 unsecured bail for her simple assault charge. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8.